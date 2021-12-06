To paraphrase a classic Christmas carol, there’s no place like Canonsburg for the holidays.
The borough – renowned for its annual Fourth of July Parade and Oktoberfest celebration – kicked off the Christmas season with a Canonsburg Old-Fashioned Christmas, highlighted by a Christmas parade Saturday night that featured lighted floats, marching bands, a horse-drawn carriage, firetrucks and police cars bedecked with lights, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
There were no lawn chairs – July 4 parade-goers famously set out seating days in advance – but thousands of visitors lined the Christmas parade route along Pike Street, bundled in jackets or wrapped in blankets, sipping hot chocolate and coffee and munching on pizza, bacon sticks, and other food from food trucks and vendors.
Sydney Farrell of Canonsburg sat on the curb, huddled under a blanket with her son, Maddox McIntosh and her mother, Raina Farrell, while a family friend, Charlie Kelley, 2, waved a lighted Christmas tree wand as the parade got underway.
“We’re having a really good time,” said Raina Farrell. “It’s good to be out and about. It feels like the holiday again.”
Before the parade began, Maddox and Charlie got their photos taken with Santa Claus in the North Pole, and Farrell browsed downtown stores and vendors, whose tents filled parking lots.
Ron and Davonna Black of Washington accompanied their grandchildren, Lynleigh and Hattie Harris, and the children’s parents, Calina and Scott Harris.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Davonna Black. “Lynleigh wanted to see the parade and see Santa Claus. It’s a perfect night for a Christmas parade. It’s perfect weather.”
The parade included more than 40 units. Mascots from the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Washington Wild Things high-fived children, while the Grinch, despite being as cuddly as a cactus, waved at the crowd.
The Canon-McMillan High School band, dressed in Christmas attire and playing lighted instruments, played Christmas carols.
The parade was only part of the fun visitors enjoyed. The two-day affair also included musical entertainment, a community gingerbread house competition at Frank Sarris Library, a corporate gingerbread competition and fundraiser on display along a portion of Pike Street near the library (the 15 businesses who participated were tasked with decorating a 4-foot by 4-foot wooden house, with proceeds going toward the Christmas celebration), face painting, a synthetic ice skating rink, and a holiday market featuring more than 50 vendors.
“We are a town of celebrations, and Christmas is such an important celebration,” said Lisa Scarmazzi, chairperson of the Old-Fashioned Christmas committee. “We were thrilled with the weekend and happy to welcome everyone to our town, and we loved seeing the joy on everybody’s faces. This is a close-knit community where people care about each other, and we’re happy this event gives us an opportunity to show what our community is about.”
Downtown Canonsburg – which has been recognized by VisitPA as one the the state’s top 10 Hallmark-esque towns to visit during the holidays – looked like a winter wonderland, with storefronts decorated with lights and festive window displays.
In front of the borough building stood a 20-foot-tall Christmas tree, lit and decorated with Hallmark ornaments donated by the Hallmark Channel in 2018.
Families flocked to an antique Ford truck parked near Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop and loaned by Rob and Paula Vietmeier, where they posed for photos.
Many communities, including Canonsburg, had to cancel or adapt traditional seasonal festivities last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so visitors were happy to get out to celebrate the season.
Melissa Albert traveled from Jefferson Hills with her son, Sam, and a group of youngsters after she heard about the event.
“It’s awesome, the whole thing,” said Albert, as she settled in to watch the parade. “We got here earlier, and we’ve done everything and seen everything that we can. We’ve checked it all out. We’re glad we came down.”