Canonsburg’s council hired a new finance officer this week.
Nick Luchini, from Robinson, was hired Monday at an annual salary of $39,500. Luchini, whose first day was Wednesday, said he believes Canonsburg is going to be a “great place to work.”
“I’m really excited to serve the community here,” he said in an interview Thursday.
Borough Councilman Eric Chandler said council had been talking about creating the position since March. He said borough manager Denise Lesnock has been doing the work of two positions, and they wanted to ease her workload.
Lesnock said she was originally hired by the borough in 2000 as a finance officer, taking care of all the accounting.
When the borough manager position was vacated in 2016, she was promoted into that position and the finance officer’s job was never filled. She’s been doing the work of both positions since.
“It was OK for a while, but we’ve got so much going on in town now that it just became a little too much,” she said.
Council Chairman R.T. Bell said council interviewed between 10 and 15 people but counted on Lesnock’s “expertise in finance to know who” was the best choice for the job.
“She’s been doing two jobs,” Bell said of Lesnock. “She’s overworked. There’s so much that needs done, and she needs more help in the office.”