A Canonsburg gas station remains closed after the state Department of Agriculture said it found water in its fuel tanks earlier this week.
The station had shut down Jan. 4, after several motorists reported that their cars became disabled or ran roughly after they filled their tanks with gas from the Sunoco station on West Pike Street.
Department of Agriculture press secretary Shannon Powers said Friday inspectors from the Department of Weights and Measures conducted tests on gas samples taken from the gas station’s pumps on Dec. 22 and found “high water content” in the pumps.
The pumps are closed until the station’s owner corrects the issue.
Powers said the process typically involves flushing fuel lines and changing filters in the affected pumps, then replacing the fuel.
The station can reopen when tests show the water content is appropriate.
The gas station’s convenience store remains open.
Powers said the cause of the water in the fuel is unknown at this time.
The station’s owner was not available for comment Friday.