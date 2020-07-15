Several fire departments responded to a garage fire in Canonsburg Saturday night following an incident involving fireworks.
Canonsburg fire Chief Tim Solobay said his crews responded about 10:30 p.m. to 134 Cecil St. for a garage that was “fully involved.”
Solobay said a group of teenagers ages 15 to 18 allegedly set off fireworks, then put the used ones, which were still hot, in a cardboard box in the garage of a four-unit apartment building. Also in that box were other live unused fireworks.
“The old ones were still hot, and they put it in that cardboard, and there were live ones in there,” he said.
“When the guys were putting out the fire, they were going off on them. Nobody got hurt.”
The garage was “pretty gutted,” Solobay said, but the apartment above it had only minor smoke damage. The other apartments weren’t damaged.
Solobay said he wasn’t sure how many fireworks were used that night, as everything was “pretty well burnt up.”
Firefighters from Houston, North Strabane, Muse and Peters assisted at the scene.