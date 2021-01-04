Plans call for food distribution in the Canonsburg area to continue every Thursday in the month of January, with the first one taking place from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at three locations: Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road; Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; and Faith Chapel, 9 Lawrence Street, Lawrence.
No registration is required, and the distribution will take place while supplies last. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites.
To contribute monetarily, send checks to the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, P.O. Box 206, Canonsburg, PA, 15317.