Three Canonsburg area churches and Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome will be distributing lunch items and contributions from Monteverde’s Produce through the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association on Monday.
The drive-through distribution is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. at St. Oscar Romero Parish – Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse; Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; and Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St., Cecil Township.
The distribution will take place while supplies last. Organizers ask that recipients visit their nearest location.