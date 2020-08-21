Three Canonsburg area churches and Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome will be distributing lunch items and contributions from Monteverde’s Produce through the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association on Monday.

The drive-through distribution is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. at St. Oscar Romero Parish – Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse; Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; and Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St., Cecil Township.

The distribution will take place while supplies last. Organizers ask that recipients visit their nearest location.

