Bags of lunch items will be distributed on upcoming Thursdays, Nov. 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at three locations:
Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road; Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; and Faith Chapel, 9 Lawrence Street, Lawrence.
No registration is required, and the distribution will take place while supplies last. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites.
The giveaway is made possible through the combined efforts of Mayor David Rhome, the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, the financial support of the community at large.