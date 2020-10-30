Food will be distributed in Canonsburg and the surrounding area from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 12 and 19 at three locations: Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road; Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St., and Faith Chapel, 9 Lawrence Street, Lawrence.
Included will be bread, lunch meat, cheese, eggs and either vegetables or fruit.
No registration is required, and the distribution will take place while supplies last. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites.
The distribution is made possible through the combined efforts of Mayor David Rhome, the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association and the financial support of the community at large.