Food distribution at Canonsburg area churches had been aiding approximately 300 families per week since March, but Mayor David Rhome said the number of families spiked last week to more than 350.
Although some of the recipients have returned to work, a number of them have told him their hours have been reduced, Rhome said Thursday.
Three Canonsburg area churches will host a drive-thru food distribution of lunch items and fresh produce from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday.
They are Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St., Cecil Township; and Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse.
No registration is required. Food will be available while supplies last. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites.
This event is made possible through the combined efforts of Rhome, the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, the financial support of the community at large and Monteverde’s Produce.
A fourth location is added once a month.