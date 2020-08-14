Three Canonsburg area churches and Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome will be distributing lunch items and boxes of fresh produce from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at St. Oscar Romero Parish - Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse; Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; and Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St., Cecil Township.
No registration is required, and the distribution will take place while supplies last. Organizers ask that recipients visit their nearest location. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites.
This drive-thru is due to the combined efforts of Rhome, the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, the financial support of the community at large and Monteverde's Produce.