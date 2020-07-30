Four Canonsburg area churches and Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome will be distributing lunch items and boxes of fresh produce through the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association.
The drive-through distribution is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at St. Oscar Romero Parish – Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse; St. Oscar Romero Parish – Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike St., Meadow Lands; Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; and Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St., Cecil Township.
No registration is required, and the distribution will take place while supplies last. Organizers ask that recipients visit their nearest location. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites.
The giveaway is made possible through the combined efforts of Mayor David Rhome, the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, the financial support of the community at large and Monteverde's Produce.