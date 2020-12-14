Bags of lunch items will be distributed in Canonsburg and the vicinity from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at three locations:
- Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road;
- Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.;
- Faith Chapel, 9 Lawrence Street, Lawrence.
No registration is required, and the distribution will take place while supplies last. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites.
This will be the last distribution scheduled by the Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association in 2020, although organizers said it will resume Thursday, Jan. 7.