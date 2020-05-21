Boxes of fresh produce will be added next week to a distribution of food suitable for lunches organized by Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome through the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association.
The three churches participating in the drive-thru distribution from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day, will be Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St., Cecil Township; and Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse.
No registration is required, and the distribution will take place while supplies last. Organizers ask that recipients visit their nearest location. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites.