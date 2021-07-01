Longtime Canonsburg firefighter Pete Petronka, 91, was laid to rest in Oak Spring Cemetery Wednesday morning. Petronka, who died Sunday, was a life member of the Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, after serving 55 years. The U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Korean War was buried next to his wife of 66 years, Dorothy, who died in December.
Canonsburg firefighter laid to rest
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
