It took a few years, but the Canonsburg Farmer’s Market has taken off, with more vendors and customers than ever before.
“This is our fifth year,” said Lonnie Flood, event coordinator for Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce. “We have a lot more food vendors this year. It took us five years to really get it off the ground, for people to notice and to come.”
The market started in the Northwest Savings Bank parking lot, 148 W. Pike St., with about 14 vendors. The chamber, which sponsors the market has since moved to the parking lot of St. Patrick Catholic Church from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday. It’s up to 30 vendors, including food trucks.
“It’s really hard getting something started, but I’m so glad it’s off the ground now,” Flood said. “The people love it. We hear all the time, ‘We love the new location, we love how it’s grown and keep it going.’”
Roly Petrone, chairperson for the farmer’s market committee, said changing locations to a bigger parking lot and adding more signage helped tremendously in bringing more customers through.
“Canonsburg is becoming this place for events year-round,” Petrone said. “This one is going to keep growing.”
The market, which is also sponsored by Range Resources, Rusty Gold Brewing and Washington Financial, runs to Oct. 12. Flood and Petrone said they hope to have live music and entertainment for some of those afternoons.
Flood attributed the market’s growth to Canonsburg’s reputation with successful events, like the 4th of July parade and the Old Fashioned Christmas Festival.
“It has to do with our progression,” she said. “We are starting to really evolve and grow. Canonsburg is going to be No. 1. I’m so proud of Canonsburg and proud to be from here.”