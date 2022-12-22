May and McKnight ONLINE

James May IV and Shannon McKnight

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh is pursuing the death penalty against the Canonsburg couple he says “poisoned” their infant baby, who died after ingesting fentanyl in August.

Walsh stated his decision during the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, who are each charged with homicide in the Aug. 11 death of their 3-month-old daughter, Navaeah, while she was sleeping in bed with the couple inside their Canonsburg home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In