Luann and Kerry Seifen, of Canonsburg, started giving out bags of food and clothing to people in need a couple years ago, after Luann had witnessed a woman on the side of a roadway holding up a sign that asked for help.
“She had a sign that said she was homeless, and after seeing that I thought I’d talk to my husband about what we can do to help people,” Luann said in a recent interview. “It was around Christmastime, and we ended up putting together 25 bags of food and clothing for people.”
Since then, they’ve given out 75 similar bags, which they distribute in the Canonsburg and Pittsburgh areas.
“We find people walking on the streets who seem like they’re in need,” Luann said. “I’ll try to pray with them, and we’ll go on our way.”
This Saturday, they’ll be doing an outdoor distribution at their residence, 124 S. Jefferson Ave. Starting at 11 a.m., people in need can stop by and pick up clothes, school supplies, nonperishable food, household items and baby items.
“Right now, we have so much excess of clothing and things,” Luann said. “I have a whole guest room of stuff.”
Luann said she receives the donations from friends at her church and nursing homes where she used to work.
“Everything has been cleaned and washed,” Luann said. “We had planned to do this in April, so many of the items we have were collected before the pandemic began.”