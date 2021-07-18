Tickets to the Canonsburg Community Day picnic at Kennywood went on sale Monday.
The picnic is Wednesday, and is sponsored by the Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department.
The tickets will be sold from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the fire department and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Ride-all-day tickets are $35, and a senior pass is $20. The tickets can be used any day of the week, this year only.
Canonsburg Community Day serves residents of Canonsburg, Houston, North Strabane, Cecil Township, Chartiers Township and Washington. For questions, call 724-746-1014.