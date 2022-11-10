United Methodist Church in Canonsburg, 161 West Pike St., is hosting a Veterans & First Responders Tribute on Friday, Nov. 11.
A cookie social kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7. Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi will emcee the event and welcome keynote speaker Command Sgt. Major James F. Hill, U.S. Army Reserve, retired.
