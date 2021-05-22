The Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce is ready to bring people together again this summer in the borough’s alleys.
The first “Alleyway Saturday,” scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. June 5, will look like a community flea market, filling Water Street with booths from local shops and artists selling goods, food and drinks.
“We were trying to think of ways that the chamber could influence more participation for the downtown businesses,” chamber President A.J. Williams said. “I think people are ready for a sense of normalcy and are ready to get out, not just to spend money but for a sense of community.”
Williams said they plan to make it an event for every first Saturday of each month in the summer – June, July, August and September. They’d like to see businesses offer specials or sales during that evening or bring goods to the alley to participate.
“Everything in Canonsburg is on Pike Street, so what people often overlook is that there are some really cool alleyways. Water Street has this lower east side New York type of feel. The plan is to string some lights across it.”
The majority of businesses on Pike Street in Canonsburg, Williams said, close after 3 p.m. on Saturday. He’s hopeful the event will bring customers and people downtown to convince the businesses to stay open.
“The pivotal part of all of this is that the businesses have to stay open and have to have something to entice people to visit,” he said. “The selling point is that nothing’s ever small in Canonsburg – the 4th of July, the Old Fashioned Christmas, Oktoberfest. To make this work, we need everyone to support it.”
While this first Alleyway Saturday will be more of a “flea-boutique” event, Williams said the later Saturdays may have a different theme, like a bluegrass music event or a farm-to-table food festival. The chamber is still planning future Alleyway Saturdays, which are being sponsored by Scarmazzi Homes.
“After the past year, we felt that providing an opportunity for folks to gather and engage, while supporting our local merchants and community members, was needed,” said Lisa Scarmazzi, the borough’s economic development coordinator. “Our hope is to grow this gathering into an ever-evolving monthly event for our community to enjoy.”
The chamber is still looking for vendors, which will be charged $15 for a six-foot table that will be provided. Vendors can apply at www.downtowncanonsburg.com, or contact Jane Almasy at 412-651-1431 or Sharon Evans at 724-825-2248 for more information.