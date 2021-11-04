Next week, Canonsburg Borough Council will vote to restructure parking throughout the borough.
Among the several parking-related items on Monday evening’s agenda: Converting the parking lot behind Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church to a flex lot, where spaces can be used by both permit holders and kiosk parkers.
The lot is currently for use by permit holders only.
“Our goal is to make it a multi-use lot,” said mayor Dave Rhome at Monday night’s non-voting meeting. “We have recognized that we need to be more flexible in that area.”
The borough will add a parking kiosk to the lot and is considering changing the length of time people can park in kiosk spaces.
Currently, visitors to Canonsburg can park for up to six hours in a kiosk spot. To help with traffic flow, the borough will vote Monday to decrease the maximum parking time to four hours.
The borough will also vote to increase parking rates to 25 cents per 15 minutes. Metered parking has been set at 25 cents per half hour for several years, but council noted surrounding areas, like the city of Washington, charge $1 per hour.
Also next week, council will vote to make Jefferson Avenue one-way from Pike Street to College Street. The one-way designation will go into effect for 90 days, at which time council will assess whether or not the change helps with traffic flow and parking.
“There’s a lot of things going on in town. We’re learning how to deal with this,” said council President R.T. Bell. “We’re trying to pick up more parking downtown.”