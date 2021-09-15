Canonsburg Borough council Monday unanimously approved the renewal of the police department’s partnership with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Donna Walker, whose son died from an overdose, spoke at the monthly voting meeting. She credited the partnership for bringing her son’s dealer to justice.
“Within months, they caught the guy,” said Walker. “They kept us informed. We went to court, the guy was sentenced. (Former detective sergeant) Chuck (Tenny) was there. They were kind, they were informative, they were there the whole way.”
The tactical diversion task force agreement between Canonsburg and the DEA began more than a decade ago, said council president R.T. Bell.
“I see this as a force multiplier,” said DEA supervisor Francesco Vezio, who noted Tenny, now a DEA task force officer, can make arrests in all 50 states.
The yearlong contract is brought to council for approval each fall.
“Drugs are around, that’s something you can’t prevent,” said council member Eric Chandler. “(It’s reassuring) knowing that my community is that much safer.”
In other business, council rejected all bids for its athletic field light replacement project. The council will re-advertise bids to replace the lights at the upper ballfield at Canonsburg Borough Town Park.
The borough approved a 10-ton weight restriction on McEwen Road from Gladden to Shamrock.