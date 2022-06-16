Canonsburg Borough Council voted unanimously Monday to extend free weekend parking in the borough through July 10.
“Residents, they loved the idea,” said council President Eric Chandler. “We haven’t seen any issues with it.”
Free weekend parking is another perk to visitors exploring Canonsburg’s ever-growing downtown. Borough council hopes its move to make Jefferson Avenue one-way will help increasing traffic flow more easily through the area.
On Monday, council approved making Jefferson Avenue one-way from Pike Street to College Street. Council also voted to update the one-way designation of Loubell Drive.
Loubell Drive will now be one-way from Central Avenue to Greenside.
“Before, it was the opposite,” Chandler said. “We just switched it. The original way, people would have to drive around the block to access parking. The flow is much better this way.”
Along with parking, Canonsburg Borough Council tackled city cleaning at Monday meeting. Council announced the Community Wide Cleanup will run from June 20 through Sept. 1.
The cleanup is a little friendly competition between wards, led by community members, who will spearhead efforts to clear litter and keep the streets of Canonsburg clean.
“It all started with driving around with some fellow councilpersons,” said Chandler. “We saw some code violations. The idea came out of it: When was the last time we actually did a community-wide cleanup? From my understanding, years ago. We’re doing some great development. Let’s take this opportunity to clean up our town.”
Chandler said in addition to the cleanup, Town Park is being prepared for the 100th anniversary celebration next year. The new trails system is currently being installed, along with donated exercise equipment.
For more on the cleanup or local happenings, visit https://www.canonsburgboro.com/.