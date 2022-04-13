Canonsburg Borough Council awarded contracts Monday for several community projects, including additional parking downtown and renovations to the public works building.
Council voted unanimously to award a $1,019,384 contract to Quigley Development for the Lou Bell Drive parking lot and retaining wall. The contract excludes engineering and contingencies.
Council President Eric Chandler said he hopes to break ground on the 90-space parking lot behind the Rite Aid strip mall by the end of next month. Residents have voiced concern over a lack of parking as downtown expands, and the parking lot is part of council’s plan to increase access to the myriad of new businesses moving in.
Council also awarded a contract to Spartan Construction Services for $1,549,738 for public works upgrades, specifically to the public works building near St. Patrick’s Church.
The public works project is funded through the $2.8 million bond issuance accepted by council in November.
“That’s going to be a combination of some newer buildings and some renovations to the old,” said Chandler. “We’re taking down some of the old, renovating some of the old and then adding some new buildings.”
According to borough manager Denise Lesnock, a new, freestanding garage with wash bays will be built beside the current public works building. The new structure will serve as a parking garage for the department’s vehicles.
The current building will undergo renovations, including heating and air, restroom and other internal upgrades.
“They put up things as they needed them down there,” said Lesnock. “Right now, the guys have poor facilities. It was just time.”
Chandler hopes ground on the the public works project will break by the end of next month.
Also Monday, council voted to re-advertise a new fire ordinance in the legal notices section of the Observer-Reporter. Following public comment at March’s voting meeting, council revised the proposed ordinance update and will vote on the new one in May.
Council also extended by 30 days the one-way traffic trial along Jefferson Avenue.
Mayor Dave Rhome said the project extension request was put forth while council waits for data from the state Department of Transportation.