Almost 30 people were displaced by an apartment complex fire Sunday afternoon in Canonsburg.
No one was injured when Summit Avenue Apartments sustained heavy damage in the blaze, said Canonsburg fire Chief Tim Solobay.
Crews were called to the scene at around 1 p.m. and battled the fast-moving fire for six hours. Ten departments responded, along with the Red Cross’s assistance to support displaced residents.
Solobay said about 21 units were impacted by fire, smoke or water damage, as well as storage and laundry areas. Around 28 residents were displaced. Total damage is estimated at $1.5 million.
Crews were on scene until just before 7 p.m.
The state police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause, which is believed to be accidental at this time. Solobay said an air conditioning unit was near the fire source and thought to be a possible origin.
Though initial reports indicated propane tanks exploded at the scene, Solobay said on the unit’s porch near where the fire started and an adjacent unit, propane hoses melted and blew out, but the tanks did not explode.
Firefighters from Houston, North Strabane, Muse, Peters, Millers Run, Cecil Station No. 10, Cecil Station No. 28, Charters, South Strabane and McDonald assisted at the scene. SouthBridge and Canonsburg EMS also assisted.