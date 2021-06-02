Courtney Johnson’s schedule might seem like a plateful.
Johnson, 18, just completed her first year of college at the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford, where she is an Army ROTC cadet and is pursuing a double major in criminal justice and broadcast communications and a double minor in legal studies and criminal forensics.
And all before she graduates from Canon-McMillan High School on Thursday.
“I’m just go, go, go, all the time. I don’t want to miss out on any opportunity that’s presented to me,” said Johnson, who was named to the dean’s list at Pitt.
On Monday, Johnson, a recipient of the American Legion Military Medal for outstanding attributes and leadership, served as keynote speaker at the Bentleyville American Legion Memorial Day ceremony.
“Standing here today as a relatively new Army ROTC cadet,” said Johnson, “I ask all of you, let’s not only remember all of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who served and currently served our great nation, but let’s also remember their competence, character and commitment.”
Johnson, who earned an ROTC scholarship, credited Canon-McMillan guidance counselor Karen Rubican for working with her throughout the process of simultaneously completing her senior year and her first year at Pitt by ensuring she fulfilled the necessary credits to graduate.
The daughter of Jim and Tammy Johnson of North Strabane Township, Johnson is looking forward to accepting her high school diploma alongside her classmates.
“I didn’t actually realize I’d be able to walk with the class since I’m enrolled at Pitt, but, yeah, technically I am a senior and a student at Canon-Mac, and I’m really excited,” said Johnson. “It will be really fun getting to see all the friends and people I haven’t been able to talk to because of being at school.”
After she graduates from college, Johnson will serve eight years of active duty, and then plans to work for the FBI’s tactical unit (she attended the Pittsburgh FBI Teen Academy).
Later, the true-crime TV junkie hopes to be a crime reporter or FBI media relations specialist and author.
Johnson thrives on being busy. A distinguished honors student, she was a member of the National Honor Society and the German National Honor Society, and received the Presidential Academic Achievement Award.
She spent several years on competitive dance and cheerleader teams and was a dance instructor and choreographer. In 2018, Johnson and her team, Tribe Unlimited, competed in season 2 of NBC TV’s “World of Dance.”
She was a varsity cheerleader; was involved in more than half a dozen clubs, including Secret Santa, SADD and the Zoology Club; and was a guidance office worker.
She volunteers for several organizations, including ARC Human Services, Salvation Army and the Pittsburgh Zoo.
“I just always try to be involved in something. I try to grab at any opportunity because I never know what’s going to help me out in the future,” said Johnson. “I’m such a Type A personality. I have to always be doing something.”
One of her favorite activities throughout school was working with students in the district’s special education program. Johnson spent time tutoring, and helping with tests and homework.
She credits her family, including an older brother who is a Secret Service agent, with helping her to set and achieve her goals.
“We’re a weirdly close family,” said Johnson, laughing. “I 100% have always had my parents’ support. They have raised me and helped me every day, and I thank my parents for making me into the person I am today, and shaping my view on life and my respect and care for others.”
Johnson is a member of the Army Ranger Challenge Team, and participated in the FTX series, where she competed in land navigation, obstacle courses, field tactics, and other events.
After graduation, Johnson has another special date marked on the calendar: prom.
On June 7, she will attend prom with Easton Swart, one of her best friends since elementary school, whom she tutored in the special education program.
“My freshman year, I promised him we were going to go to senior prom,” said Johnson. “So I took him a box of Dunkin’ Donuts and I said, ‘Do not say no to me.’ I can’t wait to go. It’s going to be a really good time.”
As Johnson looks toward the future, she sees opportunities to build on all of the skills she’s learned from her activities.
“What really makes me happy, if I’m being completely honest, is seeing my work pay off, all of the small things that add up,” she said. “Looking back and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, yeah, I had to get up and go on a 12-mile run on a 10-degree day,’ but I can look back and say, ‘I’m proud of you, for pushing through and seeing it pay off.’ It helps me to have a purpose for what I am doing.”