Canon-McMillan High School will graduate 432 seniors during its commencement beginning at 7 p.m. June 3 at Canonsburg Memorial Stadium.
Speakers will be Caroline Jean McCaffrey, class speaker, and Logan McKito, class president.
McCaffrey is the daughter of Jeannine and Sean McCaffrey of Canonsburg.
She is the recipient of the Harvard Book Award, is a National Carson Scholar, and AP Scholar with Distinction, a member of the Westinghouse Science Honors Institute, and a distinguished honor roll student. She is the recipient of the Washington Italian American Cultural and Heritage Society, Knights of Columbus and Canon-McMillan High School National Honor Society/Student Council scholarships.
McCaffrey is president of the National Honor Society and student council; treasurer of the Class of 2021; captain of the girls’ varsity basketball team and varsity lacrosse team. She served as former president of Spanish Club and former secretary of the Future Medical Professionals’ Club.
She was a peer tutor and ambassador for CARES, and a member of Lead CM, the Chemistry Club, History Club, Environmental Club, Spanish Honor Society and Academic Competitions Club.
McCaffrey plans to attend the University of Notre Dame, where she will major in neuroscience.
McKito is the son of Robin and Joe McKito of Canonsburg.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and is senior class president; a four-year member of Bella Voce, and a member of the Spanish Honors Society.
He plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Business with an undecided major.