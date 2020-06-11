Canon-McMillan High School will hold commencement for 368 seniors at 7 p.m. June 30 at the high school stadium.
Student speakers addressing the Class of 2020 will be valedictorian Atharv Bhave; salutatorian Kyle Katreeb; honor student Himanshu Biradar; and class co-presidents Bailey Paris and Giavonna Mollenauer.
Ranked first in the class, Bhave has been named Canon-McMillan High School’s final valedictorian. He is the son of Hemant and Gauri Bhave of Canonsburg.
School activities include serving as captain of the Academic, Hometown High Q, and Science Bowl teams. He was also a member of the Science Olympiad team and participated in French Club, Science Club, Chemistry Club and History Club. He was a member of the National Honor Society and French National Honor Society.
Bhave has been recognized as an AP Scholar with Distinction, a Carson Scholar and was named a National Merit Commended Student. Atharv was a finalist in the Department of Education Presidential Scholars program. He has been awarded scholarships from the Washington Hospital, Ballpark Scholarships, Inc. (Washington County Chamber of Commerce); Carson Scholars Fund, Cartwright Orthodontics, and the Velma Jeffrey’s Pharmacy Scholarship through the Community Scholarship Foundation of Canon-McMillan.
Following graduation, Atharv will be attending the Pennsylvania State University/Jefferson University and participating in the accelerated Premedical-Medical BS/MD program. He plans a career in medicine.
Katreeb is the son of Rick and Kari Katreeb of Eighty Four. School activities include serving as president of the Chemistry Club, treasurer of both the Engineering and Science clubs; French Club, National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, History Club and Computer Science Club. He is a four-year member of the boys soccer team and captain and four-year member of the boys volleyball team.
He has been recognized for his academic achievement with AP Scholar with Honor Distinction, was named a National Merit Commended Student, and was awarded the Range Resources Scholarship through the Community Scholarship Foundation of Canon-McMillan.
After graduation, he plans a major in chemical and biomolecular engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Biradar is the son of Sunil and Sangeeta Biradar of Canonsburg. While at Canon-McMillan, Biradar served as president of the Engineering Club, vice president of the Science Club, National Honor Society, and was a four-year member of the varsity tennis team.
He has been recognized as an AP Scholar with Distinction, was named a National Merit Commended student, and was awarded the Foundation scholarship through the Community Scholarship Foundation of Canon-McMillan.
Biradar will be attending the University of Texas-Austin and will major in computer science.