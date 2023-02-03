Canon McMillan 4

Karen Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Canon-McMillan School District hosted a grand opening for its state-of-the-art, $78 million middle school, which opened to students on Jan. 9. Among the amenities is an expanded cafeteria and lunch room. The public is invited to tour the building at an open house March 21.

 Karen Mansfield

Canon-McMillan Middle School will host an open house for the community to tour the new middle school building on March 21 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The open house will follow a Canon-McMillan Middle School parent council meeting slated for 6 to 7 p.m. at the middle school, 100 Big Mac Blvd., Canonsburg.

