Canon-McMillan Middle School will host an open house for the community to tour the new middle school building on March 21 from 7 to 8 p.m.
The open house will follow a Canon-McMillan Middle School parent council meeting slated for 6 to 7 p.m. at the middle school, 100 Big Mac Blvd., Canonsburg.
The community is invited to attend both the open house and the parent council meeting, where Dr. Greg Taranto, Assistant to the Superintendent for K-6 Curriculum and Instruction, will be speaking to parents on the influence of social media and vaping on today’s children.
Mental health issues and nicotine usage are issues today’s children are facing. Parents will learn strategies to help their children navigate the pitfalls associated with social media and vaping. Elementary and middle school parents are encouraged to attend.
Taranto, who served as middle school principal for the past 20 years, has spoken and written about internet safety and social media for two decades and on the topic of vaping for more than five years. He has seen first-hand the problems social media and vaping have caused for children.
Following Taranto’s presentation, the new Canon-McMillan Middle School will be open for the community to tour. Staff members will be available throughout the building to answer questions.
