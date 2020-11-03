Canon-McMillan High School has closed to in-person learning as five students and faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week. Additionally, high school teachers are awaiting results of COVID-19 tests.
The high school will remain closed through Friday, and students will move to a fully remote learning model from its hybrid model. The building will reopen to students and staff for in-person instruction Nov. 9.
All sports and extracurricular activities also have been halted, according to district public relations director Morgan Northy.
In all, there are three students and two faculty members who have active cases of COVID-19.
“Please know we are taking the action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and families,” the district wrote in a letter to parents.
A case of COVID-19 also has been reported at Muse Elementary School, but the school remains open.
The district has a COVID-19 Daily Screener on its website, cmsd.k12.pa.us, in the Coronavirus Update Center.