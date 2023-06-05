C-M Just Drive

Canon-McMillan High School students in technology education teacher Zach Mainler’s advanced digital media displaying the $15,000 check they won for a public service announcement video they created.

Canon-McMillan High School was named the first-place winner in NJM Insurance Group’s “Just Drive” public service announcement video contest.

The annual contest, held in partnership with the Pennsylvania DUI Association and the Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey, welcomed high schools in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to submit a 30-second video outlining the danger of distracted driving, an epidemic that continues to plague our nation’s roadways.

