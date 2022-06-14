Canon-McMillan High School Class of 2022 held commencement for 403 seniors on June 2 at 7 p.m. at AHN Stadium in Canonsburg.
Commencement speakers were senior class president Nicholas Price and senior Madeliene Patragas.
Price is the son of Meredith and Kelly Price of Canonsburg.
Price played hockey and lacrosse while in high school.
He will attend the University of Pittsburgh, where he plans to major in political science and to become a U.S. Marine Corps officer. He has received a National NROTC scholarship.
Patragas is the daughter of Damien and Michelle Patragas of Canonsburg.
She was a member and captain of the cheerleading squad; a member and vice president of the National Honor Society and Spanish Club, the Spanish Honor Society, and secretary of the National Society of High School Scholars Drama Club.
She also was a member of several other clubs, including the SEC Club, History Club, CM Store Club, Environmental Club, No Place For Hate, and LEAD CM.
She served in the PONY League World Series PONY Princess program; volunteered with L’il Mac Youth Cheerleading summer and winter clinics; L’il Mac Youth Cheerleading Junior Coach; Food For The Hungry Sponsor; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Sponsor; Operation Christmas Child; Canonsburg Hospital Halloween Trail; Salvation Army; Breakfast With Santa; South Central Elementary School Santa Shop; Frank Sarris Public Library; Christmas in Canonsburg Decoration; Toys For Tots; Canonsburg Food Bank; and was Memorial Day Oak Spring Cemetery Volunteer.
Patragas received several scholarships, including the Rita C. Polansky Scholarship; the Brian Anselmino Scholarship, the Nicole Chauvet Scholarship, and the National Honor Society Scholarship.
She plans to attend Duquesne University.