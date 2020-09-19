No students were injured when a Canon-McMillan school bus collided with a parked Cecil Township police car Thursday afternoon, according to a letter sent out districtwide Friday afternoon.
According to the administration’s letter, Bus 17 left Muse Elementary School with students from that school and Cecil Intermediate. When the driver turned onto Muse Bishop Road, the back of the bus struck the police car, according to the letter. The driver allegedly didn’t know the bus hit the car and continued driving, the letter said. The police initiated a traffic stop and called district administration to the scene to check on students, who were uninjured, according to the letter.
The administration had a new driver and bus pick up the students and transport them home.
“The driver has been removed from duty pending the outcome of the police investigation,” the letter said.
The letter apologized to parents and students for any “stress and confusion” caused by the crash.
“Canon-McMillan’s primary concern is the safety of its students and wants to assure the parents and community that they are looking into the details of this case,” the letter states.
Cecil Township police did not return phone calls Friday.