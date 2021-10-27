For Brittany Taylor, it has been a dream to come back to the school district that has made her who she is today. It is quite an honor for her to be back and working in her home district. A class of 2008 graduate, Taylor was inspired to become involved in the education field because she has always enjoyed helping children and always hoped that she could inspire them the same way that many people in education inspired her.
“I’ve always aspired to obtain a role in leadership but I wanted to become an assistant principal because this role allows me to spread my reach further and touch more lives.”
Similarly, Jenna Handra also always wanted to pursue a career in education,
“Reading and learning have always been a passion of mine. I couldn’t imagine a future that did not involve education. Yet, even in college, I had intentions of pursuing a future in administration. After several years in the classroom, I am ready to take on more of a leadership role.”
Handra earned her bachelor’s degree in English education from Slippery Rock University and began her professional career at South Allegheny teaching ninth-grade English. In 2020, she earned her master’s degree in educational administration from Point Park University. For the past two years, she has worked at West Mifflin Area Middle School teaching language arts. She began this year as an instructional coach and English as a second language teacher, and she is looking forward to transitioning to her role as assistant principal at CMHS.
Taylor’s college education background is unique. She was a student-athlete and transferred five times for athletic intent. She decided on pursuing a master of education in school counseling from California University of Pennsylvania. Taylor then decided to pursue a principal’s certification from Point Park University. She then spent five years as a school counselor at Propel Andrew Street High School and three years as a school counselor at Canon-McMillan High School.
When asked what advice they have for their students and/or staff, they both offer great words of wisdom:
From Taylor, “Find the silver lining in every situation. There are no mistakes, only lessons. Try to maintain a positive and empathetic outlook throughout the school year.”
And from Handra, “Words are powerful. Know what you mean, and mean what you say.”
Both of these new assistant principals also want people to know that their doors are always open:
Taylor says, “I hope that the students and staff would remember that I am always here to support them, I am always here to listen and I am dependable.”
And Handra added, “I am always willing to talk it out. Communication is key, so my door will be open!”
Principal Crowley is excited to welcome these newest additions.
“I am ecstatic to be able to welcome aboard both Ms. Taylor and Ms. Handra to the high school administrative team. Ms. Taylor has already been a welcomed addition since day 1 and we look forward to all of the positive contributions that Ms. Handra will make once she comes aboard on Nov. 1.”