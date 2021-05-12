A mistake on some mail-in ballots in the Canon-McMillan School Board race forced the Washington County elections office to reissue them Tuesday.

Nearly 300 of the ballots in all five Canonsburg precincts mistakenly asked voters to select one candidate rather than two, said Melanie Ostrander, the county’s elections director.

The ballots on voting machines are correct, she said.

Ostrander’s office included a letter explaining the problem in the corrected ballots. Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to return them to the elections office or take them to a polling place and vote in person, Ostrander said.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In