A mistake on some mail-in ballots in the Canon-McMillan School Board race forced the Washington County elections office to reissue them Tuesday.
Nearly 300 of the ballots in all five Canonsburg precincts mistakenly asked voters to select one candidate rather than two, said Melanie Ostrander, the county’s elections director.
The ballots on voting machines are correct, she said.
Ostrander’s office included a letter explaining the problem in the corrected ballots. Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to return them to the elections office or take them to a polling place and vote in person, Ostrander said.