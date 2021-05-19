Canon-McMillan High School was evacuated Wednesday following a hazardous materials situation in the swimming pool area.
Emergency crews responded about 9:10 a.m. to the school for a report of chlorine accidentally mixing with muriatic acid, according to Rich Yosi, assistant chief of North Strabane Township Fire Department. He said a maintenance person who had been working on the pool was exposed to the chemicals and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
“We made sure the product was removed, we metered the building to make sure the gas hadn’t migrated to anywhere else in the building, and we ventilated the affected room,” Yosi said.
He said about 400 students who were in the building for testing Wednesday were evacuated until crews cleared the scene about 10:30 a.m.
In an email sent to parents and guardians, the district said, “There has been an emergency evacuation at Canon-McMillan Senior High School out of an abundance of caution due to a chemical gas release confined to the swimming pool area.”
The email stated that everyone was safe, and in a second email, said students would be served lunches outdoors.
“It is anticipated that the building will be safe for reentry after the lunch period,” the email said.