Canon-McMillan’s SHOUT Club (Social Handprints Overcoming Unjust Treatment) will host Stress Relief Saturday for district residents from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 15 at Canon-McMillan Stadium in Canonsburg.
The stress relief event, which will take place during Mental Health Awareness Month, features a yoga session followed by guided meditation, and representatives from Highmark and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will speak.
SHOUT’s goal is to help foster and celebrate diversity, inclusion and equality in the school district and community.
Canon-Mac’s SHOUT chapter, in its first year, is completely student-run.
One of the Canon-Mac chapter’s activities this year included spreading positive post-it notes throughout the high school.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats and/or towels. Masks are required, and mats must be 6 feet away from other mats.
To register, visit the school district website at cmsd.k12.pa.us.