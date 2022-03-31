St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie will hold a candlelight service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, to show solidarity and pray for children and others who have died in Ukraine.
The service will include prayer and singing of the Ukrainian National Anthem. Candles, each representing a child in Ukraine who has died since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, will be displayed.
Those who attend are asked to bring candles and icons.
The church address is 220 Mansfield Blvd., Carnegie, Pa., 15106.