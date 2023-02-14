Nomination Papers

Angela Haberthier, a technician at the Washington County elections office, looks over a packet of information about nominating petitions in this 2021 file photo.

Today is the first day candidates interested in running for various county, municipal or school board positions can begin circulating their nominating petitions ahead of the upcoming primary election.

Potential candidates and their supporters have three weeks to collect enough signatures from registered voters from their party to get on the ballot for the May 16 primary.

