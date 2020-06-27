The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation is seeking a qualified candidate to represent District 2 on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s board of directors.
District 2 includes Washington and Greene counties, along with Fayette, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana and Westmoreland counties. The district is currently represented by Commissioner Rocco S. Ali, whose term expires Oct. 15.
Ali’s replacement will serve a four-year term, and is eligible to be reappointed twice, but must participate in a competitive process with other interested candidates to gain a second or third term.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the board should send a letter of intent describing why they’d like to serve along with their professional resume. Applicants must be well-informed about conservation, restoration, fishing and boating. Commissioners receive no compensation for their service but are reimbursed for their travel expenses.
Candidates will be interviewed by the advisory council and rated on their responses, as well as their professional and volunteer experience with aquatic conservation and related activities. Gov. Tom Wolf will select the final candidate to be presented to the state Senate for confirmation.
Individuals interested in applying should email a resume and cover letter to Robb Miller, the governor’s adviser for hunting, fishing and conservation, at robbmille@pa.gov.