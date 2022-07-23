Bill Cameron play award

Courtesy of Bill Cameron

Bill Cameron, center, talks with the cast and director of his play, “Every Livin’ Soul,” at the FutureFest new play festival in Dayton, Ohio.

We don’t think of bank robbers as being particularly heroic, but Charles Arthur Floyd was an exception to that rule.

More widely known as Pretty Boy Floyd, he held up banks far and wide and was viewed in heroic terms by a Depression-battered nation, thanks to stories that he destroyed mortgage documents and relieved people of their debts before riding off with bags of loot. After he was gunned down in East Liverpool, Ohio, at the age of 30 in 1934, his funeral was said to have been attended by at least 20,000 people and perhaps many more.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

Staff Writer

Brad Hundt came to the Observer-Reporter in 1998 after stints at newspapers in Georgia and Michigan. He serves as editorial page editor, and has covered the arts and entertainment and worked as a municipal beat reporter.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In