Ted Sikora arrived at the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning, as he does nearly every day.
But a surprise awaited Sikora, who turned 100 that day.
The gym had planned a birthday celebration for Sikora, one of their favorite members.
Trainers and other gym members presented Sikora with balloons, birthday cards and gifts, including a new pair of tennis shoes and a T-shirt that said, “Officially 100.”
The wellness center also presented Sikora with a lifetime membership.
A jovial, upbeat Sikora thanked the small crowd that gathered to sing “Happy Birthday” to him.
“Oh, boy, this is nice. This is overwhelming,” said Sikora as he pulled on his new shirt. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Debbie Roytas, executive director of the wellness center, said members and staff have been celebrating with Sikora all week, bringing in birthday cake and cards.
“He’s truly a wonder,” said Roytas. “He exercises daily, and he’s so sharp. He’s an inspiration.”
Sikora joined the wellness center when it opened about 20 years ago.
He usually works out at the gym for about two hours, where he uses the weight machines, swims, and participates in Zumba classes three times a week.
“This is like a second family for me here,” said Sikora, who still drives and is fit and healthy – other than wearing hearing aids.
So, what’s Sikora’s secret to a long life?
“I’d say laugh a lot and avoid stress. By that, I mean accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative,” said Sikora.
He is a member of Holy Trinity National Catholic Church, where he volunteers in the kitchen during the Lenten fish fry season and delivers orders.
He was married for 61 years before his wife, Mildred, died in 2007.
They raised four children, and Sikora’s family has grown to include 21 great-grandchildren.
“I have a great family circle. My children spend a lot of time with me, and we have quite a lot of celebrations and go out to dinners a lot, and that makes life enjoyable,” said Sikora. “I must have done something right in my life. “
Sikora worked as a machinist for Pennsylvania Transformer and served as a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.
He attends Mass every Sunday, noting that his large family “takes up about three pews.”
Sikora shows no signs of slowing down.
“I’m glad I’m still here,” said Sikora. “I am very fortunate and blessed to be able to be doing what I’m doing, and I hope to be able to continue. I really enjoy my life. I look forward to every day.”