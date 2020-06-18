For motorists driving through construction zones in Southwestern Pennsylvania, PennDOT has some advice: slow down.
In March, the state Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission launched the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program – at a time when most motorists were following shelter-in-place orders – and began lighting up its automated speed cameras in selected work zones statewide.
Drivers picked up by work zone cameras traveling in excess of 11 mph over the speed limit in a marked highway work zone are issued a written warning the first time and fines for second and third violations.
So far, according to PennDOT, about 26,000 notices have gone out statewide.
The AWZSE program was implemented for the safety of workers and travelers in active work zones where highway, bridge and maintenance projects are being completed.
The construction zones that are going to be targeted each week are listed on PennDOT’s website, https://workzonecameras.penndot.gov.
Motorists will have fair warning: They will be alerted through two signs on the highway warning that a camera car is ahead. The camera car, on which speed cameras are attached, also is marked.
The cameras will only be operational in those zones when highway workers are present.
A first violation results in no financial penalty to the vehicle’s owner but a written warning will be issued to them through the mail. A second violation results in a $75 fine. Third and subsequent violations carry a $150 fine. No points will be assessed against a driver’s license.
Current project locations in the area include Interstate 70 mile markers 35-40 in Washington County, and Interstate 76 mile markers 50-75 in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, and I-76 mile markers 75-100 in Westmoreland County.