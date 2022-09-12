Kicking off a new club season of photography, the Western Pennsylvania Lensshooters camera club will have its first meeting on at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14th at the Peters Township Public Library in McMurray.
Area photographer and president of the Lensshooters, Dave Tauch, will do a presentation on “Scandinavian Adventures.” Tauch just returned from a two-week cruise that made stops at Copenhagen, Oslo, Gdansk, Stockholm and other ports. He took over 1,600 photos and has narrowed them down to a few of his favorites to share with the club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.