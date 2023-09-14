A California woman was indicted by a grand jury last month on a charge of theft by a credit union employee.
The Department of Justice announced the indictment in a press release issued Tuesday. According to the indictment, Heidi Metz was employed by Cal-Ed Federal Credit Union, and is accused of taking about $41,000 between June 2021 and September 2022.
The indictment states she removed cash from the drawer to which she was assigned, falsified documentation by forging the initials of a coworker and used the funds for personal expenses.
Metz appeared Tuesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh and was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
The FBI led the investigation that led to the indictment.
