A California woman is facing felonies of animal cruelty, accused of using a blow torch lighter on a puppy’s genitals.
State police charged Brianne Nicole Venneri, 23, of Cross Street, with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, including torture and serious injury.
According to the criminal complaint, James Wade, Venneri’s boyfriend, contacted police Monday evening to report that his dog, Spunky, a female English bulldog, had been abused.
Venneri was at Wade’s home on Oak Road in West Pike Run Township when she attacked the dog with the blow torch, court documents state.
When Wade returned to the home, he smelled burnt hair, and discovered burn marks on the dog’s underside. When he confronted Venneri, she took the blow torch and left, according to the complaint.
The dog was treated at Cheat Lake Animal Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. A veterinarian prepared a report on the animal’s injuries, and included pictures of the burns.
Venneri told police that Wade is “always” accusing her of hurting the dog, and denied that she had done anything to harm the animal.
Venneri was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge Curtis Thompson, who released her on $15,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 5.
