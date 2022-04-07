California University of Pennsylvania will host a hands-on geology workshop at the Student Association Inc. (SAI) Farm Saturday.
During the annual training event at the 94-acre farm, professional geologists and drillers work side-by-side with regional college students to demonstrate drilling techniques, take rock core samples, teach well construction and development and demonstrate environmental sampling and testing.
Students also learn job-site etiquette and health and safety regulations.
The workshop will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, with dinner and career-preparation programming at the SAI farmhouse.
A panel of geologists will share industry knowledge with 30 students from regional universities – including several from Cal U. and Edinboro University – followed by one-on-one networking opportunities and environmental site assessment case studies.
An introduction to field safety and environmental protection protocols will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday in the banquet hall. Field work is expected to be underway by 9 a.m. in the well field.
Soil borings, water sampling, bedrock coring and well completion will occur throughout the day, and students will have several opportunities to interact with working field geologists, drillers and environmental managers.
The workshop was made possible by support from PGS, Cal U., Dorso LLP, KU Resources, Allprobe Drilling, American Geotechnical and Environmental Services and the Cal U. Geology Club.
Established as a joint investment by SAI, the Cal U. Geology Club, PGS and the Dominion Foundation, the well field at SAI Farm is part of Cal U.’s 10-acre Environmental Studies Habitat.
The property provides a diverse learning environment that includes a wooded area, wetlands, stream and open fields.