California University of Pennsylvania will present free webinars in the “2021-2022 Addictions Conference: Intervention, Treatment and Recovery Across the Lifespan” throughout February.
The online seminars are organized by Cal U.’s social work and counselor education programs and are part of a three-year $1.3 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration Opioid Workforce Expansion program.
Registration is required. Continuing education credits are available.
Session dates and topics are:
n Methamphetamine Use in PA: Separating Facts and Myths, Feb. 15., 3 to 4 p.m.
Participants will learn how to recognize methamphetamine use in the populations they serve, and how to implement evidenced based treatment interventions.
Registration is available at shorturl.at/cegCR.
n Attune, Affirm, Advocate: Assisting LGBTQ People Diagnosed with Substance Use Disorders, Feb. 18, noon to 1 p.m.
This session will discuss the use of LGBTQ affirming skills and techniques for providing treatment to LGBTQ individuals who are diagnosed with substance use disorders.
Attendees will learn how to attune themselves to LGBTQ-specific concerns and knowledge, effectively practice affirming care, and advocate for LGBTQ clients within their profession and community.
Registration is available at shorturl.at/chCFW.
n Treating Older Adults with Substance Use Disorder, Feb. 22, 3 to 4 p.m.
The number of older adults with substance use disorder is increasing. This session will teach participants about the systems impacting older adults, common screening tools, treatment options, and common medications used among this population.
Registration is available at shorturl.at/bqGY6.
n The Goals You Set for Yourself – Creating Your Own Self-Care Plan, Feb. 25, noon to 1 p.m.
This webinar will teach participants the various aspects of self-care, self-care techniques and opportunities and create the foundation of your own self-care plan.
Registration is available at shorturl.at/htD16.
Contact hrsaprograms@calu.edu with questions.