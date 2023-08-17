California Riverfest is coming to Wood Street in the borough this weekend.
California Riverfest is coming to Wood Street in the borough this weekend.
The two-day event coincides with move-in weekend for the students of PennWest California.
“We’ve found it’s a much bigger success when the students are at the college, after all the college is a part of our community,” Ashley Roth, president of the California Borough Recreation Authority, said. “Their families will be in town and this gives everyone a chance to stop by.”
Roth said about 50 vendors featuring food and crafts, as well as local businesses with informational booths, will participate. An inflatable obstacle course and face painting will also be available.
“There will be lots of things for the kids to do,” Roth said.
The firemen’s parade kicks the day off Saturday at 12:30 p.m., followed by music by WKPL the Pickle from 1 to 3 p.m. The Jinx Band is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. with Mon Valley Push playing from 7 to 9 p.m.
A fireworks display is planned for Saturday evening.
Sunday’s events begin with a community worship service from 11 a.m. to noon.
Roth said local churches will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for those in need.
A classic car show is scheduled from 1-5 p.m.
Music will be provided Sunday by the Classics from 1 to 3 p.m. and Knob Road from 4 to 6 p.m. The Washington Symphony Orchestra is scheduled at 6 p.m. at Steele Hall on PennWest’s campus.
