Kevin Lin Blackjack winner

Playing his cards right in blackjack has paid off for a California, Pa., man.

Kevin Lin walked away with $311,406 after placing a $5 bet on the Blazing 7’s progressive jackpot while playing blackjack Aug. 18 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County. Lin’s win is the highest table games jackpot since Live! Casino Pittsburgh opened in November 2020. To date, Live! Casino has paid out over 17,000 jackpots for over $43 million in cash.

