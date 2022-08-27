Playing his cards right in blackjack has paid off for a California, Pa., man.
Kevin Lin walked away with $311,406 after placing a $5 bet on the Blazing 7’s progressive jackpot while playing blackjack Aug. 18 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County. Lin’s win is the highest table games jackpot since Live! Casino Pittsburgh opened in November 2020. To date, Live! Casino has paid out over 17,000 jackpots for over $43 million in cash.
Blazing 7’s Progressive is an optional $5 progressive side bet for blackjack. Players must make a standard blackjack bet in order to make a Blazing 7’s Progressive bet. Blazing 7’s Progressive considers both the player’s initial two cards and the dealer’s up card. If the player does not have at least one 7 in their initial two cards, the progressive bet will lose. Lin’s first two cards were the 7 of diamonds, and the dealer matched the 7 of diamonds, which triggered the 100% payout.
